MUMBAI, Aug 21 Factbox on the two-test series between India and New Zealand that starts in Hyderabad on Thursday: - - - - Schedule (times GMT): First test Aug. 23-27 (0400) Hyderabad Second test Aug. 31-Sept. 4 (0400) Bangalore - - - - India Test world ranking: Fifth Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Coach: Duncan Fletcher - - Recent form July-August 2011 Lost four-test away series against England 4-0 November 2011 Won three-test home series against West Indies 2-0 December 2011-January 2012 Lost four-test away series against Australia 4-0 - - Squad: Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla, Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina. - - - - New Zealand Test world ranking: Eighth Captain: Ross Taylor Coach: Mike Hesson - - Recent form January 2012 Won only home test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 301 runs March 2012 Lost three-test home series against South Africa 1-0 July-August 2012 Lost two-test away series against West Indies 2-0 - - Squad: Taylor, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Flynn, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Chris Martin, Brendon McCullum, Tarun Nethula, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Kruger van Wyk, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson. - - - - India v New Zealand in tests Matches 50 India wins 16 New Zealand wins 9 Draws 25 - - - - Previous New Zealand tours of India (year/tests/winner/result) 1955-1956 Five India 2-0 1964-1965 Four India 1-0 1969-1970 Three Drawn 1-1 1976-1977 Three India 2-0 1988-1989 Three India 2-1 1995-1996 Three India 1-0 1999-2000 Three India 1-0 2003-2004 Two Drawn 0-0 2010-2011 Three India 1-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tony Jimenez)