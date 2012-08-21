MUMBAI, Aug 21 Factbox on the two-test series
between India and New Zealand that starts in Hyderabad on
Thursday:
- - - -
Schedule (times GMT):
First test Aug. 23-27 (0400) Hyderabad
Second test Aug. 31-Sept. 4 (0400) Bangalore
- - - -
India
Test world ranking: Fifth
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
- -
Recent form
July-August 2011
Lost four-test away series against England 4-0
November 2011
Won three-test home series against West Indies 2-0
December 2011-January 2012
Lost four-test away series against Australia 4-0
- -
Squad: Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin
Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat
Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh
Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla, Ishant Sharma, Suresh
Raina.
- - - -
New Zealand
Test world ranking: Eighth
Captain: Ross Taylor
Coach: Mike Hesson
- -
Recent form
January 2012
Won only home test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 301 runs
March 2012
Lost three-test home series against South Africa 1-0
July-August 2012
Lost two-test away series against West Indies 2-0
- -
Squad: Taylor, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Flynn, James
Franklin, Martin Guptill, Chris Martin, Brendon McCullum, Tarun
Nethula, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Kruger van Wyk, Neil Wagner,
BJ Watling, Kane Williamson.
- - - -
India v New Zealand in tests
Matches 50
India wins 16
New Zealand wins 9
Draws 25
- - - -
Previous New Zealand tours of India (year/tests/winner/result)
1955-1956 Five India 2-0
1964-1965 Four India 1-0
1969-1970 Three Drawn 1-1
1976-1977 Three India 2-0
1988-1989 Three India 2-1
1995-1996 Three India 1-0
1999-2000 Three India 1-0
2003-2004 Two Drawn 0-0
2010-2011 Three India 1-0
