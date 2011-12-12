Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (C facing) for taking the wicket of New Zealand's Dean Brownlie (L) during the second cricket test match, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

HOBART New Zealand paceman Doug Bracewell took six wickets in a devastating spell around lunch on the fourth day of the second test on Monday to fire his country to a dramatic first victory over Australia since 1993.

Australia, requiring 241 for victory in the second test, had looked to be grinding their way to the win on the back of David Warner's maiden test century until Bracewell (6-40) helped send them tumbling from 159 for two to 233 all out.

The seven-run victory was the first on Australian soil for the Black Caps since 1985 and came despite opener Warner's unbeaten 123, which earned him the man of the match award in his second test.

The victory levelled the series at 1-1 after Australia won the first test in Brisbane by nine wickets.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)