Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
India were 283 for five in their first innings, replying to New Zealand's 365, at the close of the second day of the second and final test in Bangalore on Saturday.
Scores: New Zealand 365 (Ross Taylor 113, Kruger van Wyk 71, Martin Guptill 53; Pragyan Ojha 5-99) v India 283-5 (Virat Kohli 93 not out, Suresh Raina 55; Tim Southee 3-35)
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)
Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.