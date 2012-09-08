India's Yuvraj Singh waves to fans to acknowledge them as he walks around the ground after the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand was been called off due to heavy rain in Visakhapatnam September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Yuvraj Singh will have to wait a little longer for his return to international cricket after rain washed out India's first Twenty20 International match against New Zealand at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The 30-year-old all-rounder's return after a successful cancer treatment was the main attraction for his fans but rain and thunderstorms denied them a chance to see him in action.

Yuvraj's only hope of getting some match practice before the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka now rests on the second and final match against the Kiwis in Chennai on Tuesday.

"I was very excited... Unfortunately it's raining. I just can't wait to get back to the field," Yuvraj said on television before the match was called off.

The swashbuckling batsman, adjudged man of the tournament when India won the 50-over World Cup last year, conceded he lacked match practice but promised to get better.

"Initially when I started (practice), it was tough on the body. There were times when I thought I won't be able to make it but I pushed myself every second, every hour of the day and worked really hard at National Cricket Academy for three months.

"My body has responded very well because I'm a sportsman and my muscle memory has come back. I lacked practice but played a couple of games at the academy. I'll get better with more games and I'm really confident I'll do well again."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Martyn Herman)