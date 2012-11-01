The grounds of Pallekele stadium is covered due to rain on the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

KANDY Heavy rain prevented any play in the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Pallekele on Thursday.

A one-off Twenty20 international between the two sides on Tuesday at the same venue was also affected by bad weather and ended in a no result with only 16 overs bowled in the entire match.

The teams travel to Colombo for the second and third one-day internationals in the five-match series to be played on November 4 and 6.

