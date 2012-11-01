Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
KANDY Heavy rain prevented any play in the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Pallekele on Thursday.
A one-off Twenty20 international between the two sides on Tuesday at the same venue was also affected by bad weather and ended in a no result with only 16 overs bowled in the entire match.
The teams travel to Colombo for the second and third one-day internationals in the five-match series to be played on November 4 and 6.
PARIS Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.