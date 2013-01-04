French Open - Incredible Nadal smashes Georgian to smithereens
PARIS Nikoloz Basilashvili had a plan when he turned up to play Rafa Nadal on Friday but, like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they're punched in the face.
CAPE TOWN South Africa beat New Zealand by an innings and 27 runs on the third day of the first test on Friday.
Scores: New Zealand 45 (V. Philander 5-7) and 275 (D. Brownlie 109, B. McCullum 51); South Africa 347 for eight declared.
(A. Petersen 106, A.B. de Villiers 67, H. Amla 66, J. Kallis 60). (Reporting by Michael Todt; Editing by John Mehaffey)
PARIS Nikoloz Basilashvili had a plan when he turned up to play Rafa Nadal on Friday but, like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they're punched in the face.
LONDON Twenty minutes stroll along the River Taff from the stadium that will host Saturday's Champions League final neat rows of tents stretch out across a picturesque park awaiting occupation.