New Zealand's Tim Southee (5th R) celebrates after dismissing England's Matt Prior during the first test cricket match against New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates with teammate Peter Fulton (L) after dismissing England's Ian Bell during the first test cricket match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford is bowled by England's Stuart Broad (not in picture) during the first test cricket match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Stuart Broad holds the ball up after taking five wickets during the first test cricket match against New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England's Stuart Broad took five wickets to leave New Zealand, chasing 239 for victory, in tatters at 29 for six at lunch on the fourth day of the first test at Lord's on Sunday.

Broad removed Peter Fulton (1), Hamish Rutherford (9), Ross Taylor (0), Kane Williamson (6) and Brendon McCullum (8) in the space of 32 balls to put England on the brink of victory.

New Zealand earlier bowled out the hosts for 213, Tim Southee completing figures of six for 50 to give the touring side genuine hopes of securing only their fifth test win in England.

James Anderson chipped in with the wicket of Dean Brownlie (5) and BJ Watling, unable to keep wicket earlier due to a knee injury, was the not out batsman at the interval.

Broad had Fulton caught by wicketkeeper Matt Prior for one in his first over and he sent Rutherford's off-stump cart-wheeling with a fine swinging delivery.

Taylor edged his second ball low to Alastair Cook at first slip and Williamson, who survived 24 balls for his six runs, inexplicably drove Broad straight to Steven Finn at extra cover.

Anderson, who took five wickets in the first innings, found the edge of Brownlie's bat and Cook took another easy catch.

Broad trapped McCullum lbw, the New Zealand captain trudging dejectedly back to the pavilion after he failed to get the decision overturned on review.

The day started well for New Zealand when Southee removed Finn (6), Ian Bell (6) and Graeme Swann (1) in quick succession.

After England had resumed on 180 for six, Southee dismissed nightwatchman Finn in his first over of the day, the fast bowler tamely edging a catch to substitute fielder Martin Guptill at second slip.

Broad hit a few lusty blows to lift England past 200 but Bell, who spent most of Saturday in bed with the flu, became Southee's fifth victim when he played a loose drive away from his body and Brownlie pouched a sharp catch at third slip.

Southee struck again to dismiss Swann who flashed wildly at a wide delivery and gave wicketkeeper McCullum, deputising for Watling, a simple catch.

Off-spinner Williamson took the last wicket, Anderson caught by Southee at cover after the ball cannoned up off short leg. Broad was left stranded on 26 not out.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)