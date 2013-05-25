England's Alastair Cook (R) looks down after being dismissed during the second test cricket match against New Zealand at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LEEDS Joe Root hit a maiden test century on his home ground at Headingley and county colleague Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 64 to leave England on top at 337 for seven in the second test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Root, in his sixth test, punched the air and gleefully hugged fellow Yorkshireman Bairstow after steering Doug Bracewell to the third-man boundary to bring up his hundred.

Batting with ease and showing exemplary footwork and timing, Root and Bairstow made New Zealand's attack toil in a fifth-wicket stand of 124 on an extended second day.

New Zealand stemmed the tide when Trent Boult took three quick wickets with the new ball but Matt Prior and Graeme Swann responded with a quickfire half-century stand to leave England well-placed to push on towards 400 on Sunday.

Root's hundred was reward for the promise the 22-year-old has shown since making his test debut in India last year.

He departed for 104 to the first delivery with the second new ball when he edged Boult to wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum, one of five catches for the New Zealand captain.

Bairstow, a year older than Root, appeared well-set to follow Root to three figures until he too nicked the reinvigorated Boult behind to trudge off nine runs later.

After the opening day was washed out by rain, England lost Nick Compton (1), Jonathan Trott (28) and Alastair Cook (34) in the morning session, the latter pair falling in successive balls just before lunch to leave England stuttering at 67 for three.

Root and Bell added 79 for the fourth wicket on a track that appeared to offer less assistance to New Zealand's four-pronged seam attack as the day progressed.

Bell fell for 30 to the occasional off-spin of Kane Williamson before Root and Bairstow came together and made hay in bright sunshine, much to the delight of the Yorkshire crowd.

England won the first test at Lord's by 170 runs. (Editing by Ed Osmond)