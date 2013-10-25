New Zealand's BJ Watling plays a shot against Bangladesh, during their third day of second test cricket match of the series in Dhaka October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

The two-test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand ended in a draw after the fifth day of play in the second and final match in Mirpur was abandoned due to rain on Friday.

Bangladesh ended the fourth day leading by 114 runs with seven second innings wickets remaining and left-handers Mominul Haque (126), who struck his second century of the series on Thursday, and Shakib Al Hasan (32) at the crease.

However, incessant rain deprived the teams of any action on the final day but Mominul did walk away with the honour of being named both man of the match and the series.

The first match of the series in Chittagong was also drawn.

The two teams next play a three-match one-day international series starting on Tuesday and a one-off Twenty20.

