Captain Brendon McCullum blasted his fifth one-day international century as New Zealand scored 248 all out against Sri Lanka in the second game of their seven match series on a good batting pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand's specialist batsmen, apart from McCullum, were abysmal with Ross Taylor scratching his way to the next best score of 34 but he too looked completely out of sorts against the Sri Lankan slow bowlers.

The hosts were also blighted by poor decision making with four run outs, while Taylor and McCullum also narrowly avoided being dismissed in the same fashion in their innings.

McCullum scored 117, including 12 boundaries and five sixes, to give his side a blistering start but once he departed at 158 for three the wheels fell of their innings, though New Zealand's bowlers added 41 runs in the final five overs.

