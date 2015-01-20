WELLINGTON Sri Lanka's big three batsmen all made significant contributions to their side's 276 all out in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Tuesday.

Tillikaratne Dilshan (44), Kumar Sangakkara (76) and Mahela Jayawardene (94) provided the bulk of the visitors' 276 runs in 49.3 overs, though they would be disappointed they did not get contributions from the rest of their lineup on a good wicket.

Fast bowler Adam Milne was the pick of New Zealand's attack with 2-28 from seven overs, while opening bowler Tim Southee was expensive but finished with 3-59.

The best-of-seven series is locked at 1-1 after they shared the first two games and the third match in Auckland on Saturday was rained out.

