Luke Ronchi scored his maiden one-day international century and combined in a world record 267-run partnership with Grant Elliott that resurrected New Zealand's innings in the fifth one-day international against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Ronchi scored 170 not out and combined with Elliott (104 not out) in a world record for the sixth wicket in one-day internationals to take their side to 360-5 after the hosts' top order had collapsed to 93 for five in the 20th over.

The 33-year-old Ronchi's role has typically been to guide the tail through the end of an innings after the top-order have given them a solid foundation but on Friday at University Oval in Dunedin he relished batting for 30 overs.

Ronchi's century came from 74 balls and included nine boundaries and three sixes while Elliott, who was a surprise selection in the World Cup squad, brought his up from 93 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes.

