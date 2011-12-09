(adds quotes)
* Pattinson takes second straight 'five-for'
* Hughes fails again
* Rain ends play soon after tea
HOBART, Dec 9 Paceman James Pattinson claimed a
five-wicket haul for a second successive match as Australia
barged New Zealand out for 150 in their first innings on the
opening day of the second test on Friday.
Australia managed only four overs in their reply before
torrential rain brought a premature end to the day but still
lost embattled opener Phillip Hughes for four. David Warner
(seven) and Usman Khawaja (one) will resume on 12-1 on Saturday.
Pattinson, who took 5-27 on debut to fire the hosts to a
nine-wicket victory in the first test earlier this week, removed
New Zealand's last two wickets on consecutive balls just before
tea to finish with figures of 5-51.
The 21-year-old was ably aided by Peter Siddle, who took
3-24, and Mitchell Starc (2-30) as the Australian seamers made
the most of having first crack on a lively greentop wicket at
the Bellerive Oval.
"I thought we bowled pretty good and that started with Peter
Siddle showing some great aggression early on," Pattinson told
reporters.
"I thought we did really well early on but obviously the
wicket is going to flatten out a bit so our game plan's probably
going to change for the second innings."
Dean Brownlie offered New Zealand's only real resistance,
notching an impressive 56 off 85 balls with 10 fours before
cutting the ball onto his own wicket to give Pattinson his
penultimate victim in the innings.
New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor had a morning to forget,
losing all rounder Daniel Vettori to a hamstring strain
aggravated in the warm-up, then the important toss, and finally
three wickets inside the first 45 minutes, including his own.
HUGHES WOES CONTINUE
Australia started unchanged from the team that won the
opening match of the two-test series last Sunday and it was
Siddle who initially got the most movement out of the wicket,
having Martin Guptill caught behind for three with his second
ball of the day.
Jesse Ryder was promoted to number three but his innings had
lasted just six balls when he was given out for a duck lbw to
Pattinson, umpire Nigel Llong reversing his original decision on
video evidence after an appeal from Australia.
Taylor was the next to go for six to leave his team
languishing on 3-25 and again the TV appeal system was employed,
this time to confirm the lbw decision off Siddle's delivery.
Starc, also in his second test after making his debut at the
Gabba, then had Kane Williamson caught for 19 down the leg side
by Haddin before Pattinson struck again with a two-wicket maiden
in the next over.
First he removed the key wicket of Brendon McCullum for 16
with Haddin again superbly taking the catch after the opener had
been tempted by a superb delivery that moved away late.
Wicketkeeper Reece Young was Pattinson's next victim,
chopping the ball onto his own stumps and departing for a
four-ball duck.
Doug Bracewell and Brownlie put on 45 for the seventh wicket
before Siddle had Bracewell caught in the slips by Michael
Clarke for 12 and Starc ended Tim Southee's innings for 18.
Pattinson returned to mop up the remaining wickets of
Brownlie and Chris Martin, clean bowled for a golden duck, and
will start the New Zealand's second innings on a hat-trick.
Martin got immediate revenge with a superb spell of bowling
in the rain-shortened Australian effort and ensured that opener
Hughes's woes with the bat continued.
The 23-year-old again showed his susceptibility to losing
his wicket to the slip fielders when he was caught by Guptill
attempting a defensive shot against the bowler who twice took
his wicket cheaply at the Gabba.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories