June 20 Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has declared himself available for the Black Caps' World Twenty20 campaign a year after bowing out of cricket's shorter formats to prolong his test career.

The 33-year-old all rounder played his last Twenty20 international in May 2010, but is likely to stroll into New Zealand's squad for the tournament hosted by Sri Lanka in September and October.

"Dan was the number one ranked Twenty20 bowler in 2009 and is widely regarded as one of the best Twenty20 exponents in world cricket," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a media release on Wednesday.

"His availability is a real boost for the Black Caps with his style of bowling well suited to conditions in Sri Lanka."

The left-arm spinner has claimed 35 wickets in 28 Twenty20 internationals at an average of 16.57, with a miserly economy rate of 5.36 runs per over.

