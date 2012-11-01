KANDY Nov 1 Heavy rain prevented any play in the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Pallekele on Thursday.

A one-off Twenty20 international between the two sides on Tuesday at the same venue was also affected by bad weather and ended in a no result with only 16 overs bowled in the entire match.

The teams travel to Colombo for the second and third one-day internationals in the five-match series to be played on Nov. 4 and 6.

