UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia 'comfortable' with London security
* India v Pakistan match get underway amid heightened security
KANDY Nov 1 Heavy rain prevented any play in the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Pallekele on Thursday.
A one-off Twenty20 international between the two sides on Tuesday at the same venue was also affected by bad weather and ended in a no result with only 16 overs bowled in the entire match.
The teams travel to Colombo for the second and third one-day internationals in the five-match series to be played on Nov. 4 and 6.
LONDON, June 4 Paceman Steve Finn has been added to England's Champions Trophy squad after Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain, the English cricket board and organisers said on Sunday.