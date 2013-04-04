WELLINGTON, April 5 Former test captain Daniel Vettori and top order batsman Martin Guptill have been recalled by New Zealand for their tour of England in May and June after recovering from injury.

Vettori, who has been battling a long-term Achilles' injury, was included in the one-day squad that will also contest the one-day Champions Trophy in June but not the test side.

Guptill is recalled to the test and one-day squads after recovering from the thumb injury that forced him to miss the recent three-test series against England, which finished 0-0 after a thrilling final day last week.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi, who was born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, has been included in the one-day side.

Ronchi played four one-day internationals for Australia in 2008 but returned to his place of birth in 2012 to try to make the New Zealand team. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)