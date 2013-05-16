LONDON May 16 England lost Nick Compton as they laboured to 56 for one at lunch after winning the toss on the opening day of the first test against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.

Alastair Cook reached the interval on 30 not out with Jonathan Trott on four after Compton had fallen for 16, slicing a catch to Tim Southee in the covers off spinner Bruce Martin.

Cook, captaining the side for the first time in a test at the home of cricket, and Compton had batted cautiously in bright sunny conditions off a disciplined New Zealand attack.

England were outplayed in the recent drawn series in New Zealand and they took few risks, Cook hitting the first four after half an hour's play by clipping Southee neatly to the square leg boundary.

Fast bowlers Trent Boult and Southee bowled tidily and beat the bat on a few occasions but Cook and Compton generally looked comfortable as they attempted to lay a solid platform for the hosts.

Cook cracked left-armer Neil Wagner to the extra cover boundary off the back foot with the most aggressive stroke of the morning, but a subdued Compton tried to loft Martin back over his head and the ball looped into the off-side where Southee ran round to take a good diving catch.

Trott was dropped by Martin in the next over, a difficult chance off his own bowling, and Cook brought up England's 50 just 10 minutes before the interval.

Trott got off the mark from the 18th ball he faced in the final over of the session, driving Martin crisply to the cover boundary, one of only three fours in the morning's play.

England selected Steven Finn as their third fast bowler in preference to Tim Bresnan. New Zealand opted for Martin in their four-pronged attack instead of paceman Doug Bracewell.

