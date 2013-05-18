* England 205 runs ahead at the close

By Ed Osmond

LONDON, May 18 Paceman Tim Southee claimed three late wickets as New Zealand reduced England to 180 for six on a dramatic third day of the first test at Lord's on Saturday.

A patient third-wicket partnership of 123 between Joe Root and Jonathan Trott looked to have put the home team in control but the Kiwis grabbed four wickets for 12 runs in the final session to give themselves a scent of victory.

England, who earlier in the day bowled the tourists out for 207 in their first innings, lead by 205 runs with two days remaining.

Root and Trott came together after openers Alastair Cook and Nick Compton both fell with the total on 36.

Cook, on 21, was well caught by Dean Brownlie diving at third slip off Trent Boult and Compton was comprehensively bowled for 15 by a fine delivery from left-armer Neil Wagner.

Trott and Root then dug in, mixing watchful defence with a determination to dispatch loose balls.

Root cut Wagner to the cover boundary to reach his second test half-century which came off 78 balls and included six fours.

Trott looked untroubled and the pair's only problem was some erratic running between the wickets which twice nearly cost Root.

Root was sent back when he went looking for a quick single and New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling suffered a knee injury as he dived to try to get the ball on to the stumps, forcing him to leave the field two overs later.

Captain Brendon McCullum took over the gloves but caused a stir at the home of cricket when he re-emerged from the pavilion wearing lightweight pads inside his flannels.

As Lord's bathed in warm sunshine for the first time in the match, Root and Trott picked off runs with ease and New Zealand's problems increased when spinner Bruce Martin was also forced off with a calf problem.

Root looked on course for his first test century but, on 71, Southee ripped a full-length delivery through the right-hander's defences to take out his middle stump.

"I just tried to play every ball on its merits and be selective in my shot selection," Root told a news conference.

"The pitch is still very slow but we have to play the situation, not the conditions. I was just trying to enjoy the experience.

"We have a massive first hour tomorrow but we are still winning the game."

STREAKY EDGE

Trott reached his half-century off 128 balls with a streaky edge through the slips off Kane Williamson before Jonny Bairstow was bowled for five by another full-length delivery from Southee.

Matt Prior, out first ball in the first innings, bagged a pair when he tamely pulled a short ball from Southee to substitute fielder Martin Guptill at square leg.

Trott was bowled by part-time off-spinner Williamson for 56 before Ian Bell, who spent most of the day back at his hotel suffering from flu, and nightwatchman Steven Finn survived the final overs surrounded by close fielders.

"We were meandering along a bit in the final session," Southee said. "Brendon pulled the guys together at drinks and there were a few stern words and we lifted it a bit, managed to get a wicket and then a few more.

"We can't get too far ahead of ourselves, we have a job to do tomorrow. Prior was a big wicket for us because of the destructive way he can bat and take a game away from you.

"We are gelling well as a bowling unit."

England's pace attack sliced through the New Zealand tail in the morning.

James Anderson, fresh from taking his 300th test wicket, completed figures of five for 47 and Finn took four for 63 as England secured a first-innings lead of 25 runs.

After New Zealand resumed on 153 for four Stuart Broad struck in his first over of the day, McCullum (two) driving loosely at a full-length delivery and nicking the ball to wicketkeeper Prior.

The obdurate Williamson reached his half-century off 158 balls but his four-hour innings ended on 60 when he glanced a leg-side delivery from Anderson to Prior.

Southee (12) skied Finn into the covers where Root took a simple catch and Anderson picked up his fifth wicket by bowling Bruce Martin for a duck with a perfect seaming delivery that clipped the top of off stump.

Finn wrapped up the tail, Watling edging a short ball to Prior on 17 and Boult (nought) prodding a simple catch to Anderson at gully. (Editing by Josh Reich and Pritha Sarkar)