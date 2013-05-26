LEEDS, England May 26 New Zealand lost openers Peter Fulton and Hamish Rutherford before lunch in reaching 62 for two having quickly dismissed England for 354 on the third morning of the second and final test at Headingley.

Fulton got a leading edge after a promising start and was caught and bowled by Steven Finn for 28. Finn struck again just before the interval when Rutherford was caught in the gully by Ian Bell for 27.

Kane Williamson was four not out with Ross Taylor yet to score.

England had resumed on 337 for seven hoping to push towards 400 but lost their remaining three wickets for the addition of 17 runs in 24 minutes.

Trent Boult, who removed centurion Joe Root on Saturday in an impressive spell with the second new ball, claimed five for 57 with both he and Tim Southee swinging the ball on another sunny morning.

Matt Prior (39) added just a single to his overnight total when he flashed at Southee and Taylor snaffled a sharp chance at first slip.

Finn clubbed Boult for a delicious boundary through mid-on but tried an ambitious repeat from the next delivery that swung in and his off stump was sent flying.

Three balls later Boult wrapped up the innings, taking a low catch off his own bowling to dismiss Anderson.

It was Boult's second five-wicket haul in an innings against England this year after returning test-best figures of six for 68 in the drawn third test in Auckland in March. (Editing by Mark Meadows)