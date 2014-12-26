Dec 26 Sri Lanka failed to fully capitalise on the first use of a green-tinged pitch but still managed to dismiss both of New Zealand's opening batsman by lunch on the first day of the first test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand were 84 for two with vice captain Kane Williamson on a briskly-scored 34 with Ross Taylor on three.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat, but both his opening bowlers had a scare when they slipped at the crease on their first balls of the match.

While Suranga Lakmal was able to shake it off almost immediately, Shaminda Eranga required a visit from the team's physiotherapist after he appeared to jar his left ankle.

Ground staff were also needed to try to trim some of the grass off the pitch and a lawnmower was trundled out but turned back without starting.

Despite the green pitch, neither Hamish Rutherford nor Tom Latham were tested in the first hour but Lakmal made the breakthrough with a full delivery that nipped back and bowled Rutherford for 18 with the score on 37.

Latham then got a leading edge to an Eranga delivery that ballooned to debutant offspinner Tharindu Kaushal at point for 27 with about 15 minutes remaining in the session.

The match is the first for the ground that will also host the opening match of next year's World Cup between the same two sides, and first international clash in Christchurch since a devastating earthquake in February 2011.

The last test match in Christchurch was at the now ruined Lancaster Park, again between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, in December 2006.

"It's great to play a Boxing Day test again, particularly in Christchurch," said McCullum, who lives in the city.

"It's an amazing facility, the boys are looking forward to it (and) ... we're hoping to build on what we have done over the last little while."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)