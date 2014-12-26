Dec 27 Sri Lanka's bowlers wrapped up New Zealand's tail in just under 30 minutes on the second day of the first test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch to bowl the hosts out for 441.

New Zealand had resumed on 429 for seven with off-spinner Mark Craig on five and Tim Southee, who replaced BJ Watling, who had been trapped lbw by Angelo Mathews for 26 in the final over of the first day.

Southee lasted just eight balls before Mathews had him caught at second slip by Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck before Neil Wagner slashed at a Suranga Lakmal delivery straight to Tharindu Kaushal at point.

Trent Boult was then caught behind by wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene in the same over to end New Zealand's innings. Craig was left 12 not out.

The first day's play had been dominated by New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who came agonisingly close to breaking the world record for the fastest test double century as he bludgeoned Sri Lanka's attack around Hagley Oval.

McCullum had raced to 195 from 134 balls before he was caught in the deep by Dimuth Karaunaratne off debutant spinner Kaushal.

The record was set in the same city when New Zealand's Nathan Astle took 153 balls to reach his double century against England at Lancaster Park in 2002.

The 33-year-old McCullum belted 18 fours and 11 sixes in his innings as he became the first New Zealand batsman to surpass 1,000 test runs in a calendar year and broke his own national record for the fastest century, which came off 74 balls.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Gene Cherry)