Nov 28 Factbox ahead of the two-test
series between New Zealand and Australia. The first test at the
Gabba in Brisbane starts on Dec. 1.
Overall record
Played: 50
Australia: W 26
New Zealand: W 7
Draws: 17
First match
March 29-30, 1946 -- New Zealand were bowled out for 42 in the
first innings and 54 in their second in the first test match
between the two sides, which was played at the Basin Reserve in
Wellington. Australia had scored 199 for eight declared in their
first innings as they wrapped up the scheduled three-day match
before tea on the second day with legspinner Bill O'Reilly
taking match figures of eight wickets for 33 runs. Because of
the gulf between the two sides they did not meet again in a test
until late 1973 -- a gap of almost 28 years.
Most recent match
March 27-31, 2010 -- Ross Taylor stroked 138 in New
Zealand's first innings to give his side a slim 33-run lead at
Seddon Park, but Australia simply hunkered down in their second
innings with Simon Katich scoring a century, while Marcus North
stroked his way to 90 as six of the top seven batsmen passed 40
to give Australia a lead of 478 and the hosts little opportunity
of achieving he target to level the two-match series. Mitchell
Johnson ripped through New Zealand's batting taking six for 73
to bowl his side to a 179-run victory and series sweep.
New Zealand's recent record against Australia
* New Zealand have not won a test against Australia since
1993, when they won by five wickets at Eden Park, Auckland. That
run includes 21 matches, with Australia winning 15 of the games
while six have been drawn.
* Australia have won seven of the 10 test series between the
two countries in Australia, with two series drawn -- in 1989
when New Zealand's Mark Greatbatch batted for almost 11 hours to
save the only test in Perth and in 2001 when all three matches
were drawn after being badly effected by weather.
* New Zealand's only test series victory in Australia was in
1985 when they were inspired by fast bowler Richard Hadlee, who
took 33 wickets at an average of 12.15.
* Hadlee's total included his career best nine for 52 in the
first innings at the Gabba in Brisbane. He also took a catch to
give offspinner Vaughan Brown his only test wicket, which
prevented him from becoming the second player to take all 10
wickets in a test innings.
* New Zealand's two test victories in the 1985 series are
their only test wins in Australia.
Recent results
2010 Australia won by 10 wickets, Wellington
2008 Australia won by an innings and 62 runs, Adelaide
2008 Australia won by 149 runs, Brisbane
2005 Australia won by nine wickets, Auckland
2005 Match drawn, Wellington
2005 Australia won by nine wickets, Christchurch
Teams
New Zealand (likely): Ross Taylor (captain), Brendon McCullum,
Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie,
Reece Young, Daniel Vettori, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris
Martin.
Australia (from): Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes,
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon, Ben Cutting
Schedule
Dec. 1-5 1st test, Brisbane
Dec. 9-13 2nd test, Hobart
