* Australia threaten to skittle Kiwis
* Vettori leads fightback
* Rain washes out final session
(adds Starc quotes)
BRISBANE, Dec 1 Daniel Vettori helped steady New
Zealand's innings at 176-5 after Australia's inexperienced
bowling attack had earlier threatened to skittle the tourists on
the rain-curtailed opening day of the first test on Thursday.
Injury-hit Australia handed debuts to pacemen Mitchell Starc
and James Pattinson as well as opening batsman David Warner and
all three played integral roles as the hosts reduced New Zealand
to 96-5 in the first over after lunch.
Former captain Vettori, one of test cricket's most prolific
tailend batsmen, launched a fightback with a battling 45 in an
unbeaten partnership of 80 with Dean Brownlie (32) to rescue the
innings before bad weather halted play just before tea.
The Blacks Caps, who had come into the match confident they
could end their 26-year wait for a test win in Australia, won
the toss and elected to bat, with opener Brendon McCullum taking
the game to the hosts in typically aggressive fashion.
The 30-year-old hammered 12 runs off Pattinson's first over
to give the quick a rude welcome to test cricket and drove his
side to 44 without loss before his partner Martin Guptill was
caught behind off the bowling of Peter Siddle for 13.
Starc, who finished with 2-52, grabbed the first of his two
wickets on the final ball of his fifth over to remove McCullum
for 34, tempting the former wicketkeeper into an attempted cut
which left Warner with an easy catch at point.
Finger spinner Nathan Lyon, playing his first match at the
Gabba in his sixth test, got his reward for a fine spell 20
minutes before lunch when Kane Williamson popped the ball to
close fielder Usman Khawaja for 19.
Pattinson, who gave up 50 runs in his 11 overs, rounded out
a good morning for Australia when Taylor swung at a full
delivery and edged the ball onto his stumps for 14 just before
lunch.
Six balls into the afternoon session, left-armer Starc
benefited from another loose stroke from a New Zealander to
dispatch Jesse Ryder with Warner again taking the catch, this
time at gully.
"It's a day I'll never forget," Starc, 21, told reporters.
"Just to get that baggy green's a pretty proud moment and then
to get a couple of wickets is just fantastic.
"(I was) a little bit inconsistent but pretty happy with the
way it went in the end."
Ryder's turned out to be the last wicket to fall for the
day, although Brownlie rode his luck with Australia skipper
Michael Clarke spilling a straightforward chance at slip and
Warner missing a more difficult catching opportunity in the next
over.
The final four days of the first of two tests between the
trans-Tasman rivals will start half an hour earlier at 9.30 am
local time (2330 GMT) in an attempt to make up for the lost
session.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; editing by Peter
Rutherford)
