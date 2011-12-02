(adds Lyon quotes)
* Australia trail by 141 with seven wickets in hand
* Ponting hits 58th test half century
* Vettori run out sparks Kiwi collapse
BRISBANE, Dec 2 Ricky Ponting looked poised to
make amends for running out Usman Khawaja with a big score as
Australia reached 154-3 in reply to New Zealand's first innings
295 after the second day of the first test on Friday.
Ponting was on 67 when bad light brought an early end to
proceedings alongside his successor as skipper Michael Clarke,
who was fortunate to reach 28 after being bowled by Doug
Bracewell only for the umpire to call him back for a no-ball.
The 36-year-old Ponting had steadied the innings with
Khawaja after the cheap loss of both openers but hared off for
an ill-considered single on the first ball after tea and Kane
Williamson accepted the gift with an athletic underarm throw.
Khawaja departed for 38 with a glower on his face leaving
Ponting, who is looking to end a 21-month wait for his 40th test
century, to progress to his 58th half century, his second in
consecutive tests.
"Ricky's one of the legends of this game, he's awesome and
hopefully he can go on and get a big one tomorrow," said
Australia finger spinner Nathan Lyon, who took 4-69.
"There's going to be a lot of hard work for us tomorrow,
particularly in the first couple of hours. The game's certainly
in the balance."
A run-out also figured large in New Zealand's innings with
Daniel Vettori throwing away his wicket just four runs short of
his seventh test century to trigger a collapse from 254-5 to 295
all out shortly before lunch.
Australia's openers had just two overs to negotiate before
the break and debutant David Warner hit a crisp three off
Vettori for his first test runs in the first.
OPTIMISTIC RUN
Tim Southee, however, brought an early end to his outing
with his first ball, a short delivery that caught the
25-year-old on the gloves and left wicketkeeper Reece Young with
an easy catch.
His fellow opener Hughes (10) fell victim to peach of a ball
from Chris Martin and a low catch from Martin Guptill but the
quality of the delivery will not reduce the pressure on the
22-year-old after another failure left Australia wobbling on
25-2.
New Zealand had resumed in the morning on 176-5 with Vettori
and Dean Brownlie assiduously extending their sixth-wicket
partnership to 158 before the former captain was run out.
Vettori had just smacked a neat four to move onto 96 when he
drove a Nathan Lyon delivery to mid-off and set off
optimistically for a run.
Mike Hussey gathered the ball and the accuracy of his throw
made Vettori's despairing dive academic and sent the 32-year-old
trudging back to the pavilion.
Young (two) lasted less than an over and Bracewell soon
followed for a duck with Tim Southee (17) and Chris Martin (one)
also failing to keep company with Brownlie, who finished with an
impressive unbeaten 77 in his second test.
Lyon, playing his first match at a ground which
traditionally offers little for spinners, took three of the last
four New Zealand wickets to fall.
