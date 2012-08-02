Aug 2 New Zealand's miserable form in the
Caribbean continued as they were bowled out for 260 on the first
day of the second test in Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday.
Paceman Kemar Roach took four for 70 and fellow quick Tino
Best chipped in with 2-40 as West Indies removed the tourists
for a modest score on a decent track at Sabina Park.
It was a poor batting display from the Kiwis, who had been
161-3 before a collapse that leaves them with a real fight to
avoid a whitewash in the two-test series.
West Indies openers Chris Gayle and Kieran Powell had to
negotiate five overs before the close and they reached 11-0 by
stumps.
Darren Sammy won the toss asked New Zealand to bat and the
West Indies skipper's decision was rewarded with two early
wicket, BJ Watling (2) the first to go when he edged Roach to
Gayle at slip.
Brendon McCullum (0) soon followed when he was caught behind
off a fine delivery from Best, who was in for the injured Ravi
Rampaul, leaving New Zealand struggling at 11-2.
Martin Guptill and skipper Ross Taylor got their heads down
and put on a much-needed 103-run partnership, taking the sting
out of the West Indies attack and proving that the track was
comfortable enough to bat on.
But Best, generating real pace, got the crucial breakthrough
when Taylor (60) tried to cut a rising delivery and thick edged
to Denesh Ramdin behind the stumps.
Guptill has been one of the few bright elements in a poor
tour for the Kiwis, who were also convincingly beaten in the
one-day series, and he moved on to his third consecutive
half-century.
But at the other end, Kane Williamson was teased into edging
spinner Narsingh Deonarine to Sammy and then Dean Brownlie was
caught behind off the impressive Roach.
The pressure was on Guptill to carry the innings but,
attempting a second run, he found himself short of his ground as
some fine fielding from Best ran him out for 71.
There were some aggressive shots from the tail as the
tourists attempted to salvage a decent total at the end of their
innings but West Indies head into day two trailing by 249 runs
and with all their first innings wickets intact.
