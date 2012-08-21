MUMBAI Aug 21 India finally confront the tricky
transition problem that has been on the horizon for quite some
time when they launch the two-test series against New Zealand
this week.
The Indians lost eight consecutive away tests in England and
Australia last year to relinquish the world number one status
and will be without two batting stalwarts in Hyderabad on the
opening day on Thursday.
The 4-0 drubbing they received in both series prompted the
experienced Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman to hang up their boots
and pave the way for the next generation.
Sachin Tendulkar, 39, is the only surviving member of the
famed batting trio and it will now be up to the young players to
make an impression.
"You cannot really replace Rahul or Laxman," New Zealand
captain Ross Taylor told reporters. "They are two greats of
Indian cricket."
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are the most likely
candidates to fill the void although Subramaniam Badrinath is
waiting in the wings as well.
India, ranked fifth in the world, also need to find two
dependable slip fielders in the absence of Dravid and Laxman.
Eighth-ranked New Zealand are still smarting from a 2-0 test
defeat in West Indies.
The Black Caps have never won a series in India and their
problems have been compounded by the absence of Daniel Vettori,
their most capped test cricketer.
The all-rounder has been ruled out by injury and New Zealand
will miss the spinner's experience on the low and slow surfaces
of India.
"We certainly would like to put some good plans in place and
be positive about the way we look to play," Taylor said.
"India is a familiar place for a lot of us. We have played
well here and are looking forward to the contest."
Despite their poor overseas form, India have a formidable
record at home.
"India are always tough in their home conditions. Whether
they play north or down south they play very well," Taylor said.
"We should be careful about the reverse swing and the
spinners. We have to learn quickly through the series."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)