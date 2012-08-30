Aug 30 Attacking the Indian spinners is the best
possible way to survive against them, according to New Zealand
captain Ross Taylor.
The visitors lost by an innings and 115 runs in the first
test in Hyderabad with the Indian spin duo of off-spinner
Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha sharing 18
of the 20 wickets.
New Zealand were bundled out for 159 and 164 in their first
and second innings respectively and need to tackle the spinners
better if they are to avoid a whitewash in the two-test series.
"It's never easy when you lose a test by over an innings,"
Taylor told reporters on the eve of the final test in Bangalore.
"We need to forget about it as quickly as possible, talk
amongst the group and find ways of playing Ashwin and Ojha.
"We have to be brave and courageous and attack them and
hopefully put pressure back on them.
"And when we attack them, there hopefully won't be many men
around the bat."
Ashwin picked up 12 wickets while Ojha bagged six as the
match finished within four days in Hyderabad.
But Taylor ruled out making any hasty changes for the second
test.
"We gave them faith in the first game and we're going to
give them a go in the next game as well," Taylor said.
"We didn't play as well as we would have liked, but this is
another opportunity to show how good we are as a team."
Taylor's counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni will just try to
stick to the tried and tested formula that worked perfectly for
them in Hyderabad.
"We don't need to be overconfident... and whatever we did
right in the first test, we have to repeat everything and try to
stick to the basics and keep things simple," Dhoni said.
This is the first test series for India post the retirements
of batting stalwarts Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman and the hosts
chose Cheteshwar Pujara and Suresh Raina to fill the vacant
spots in the batting order.
While Pujara scored his maiden test hundred, Raina, who
averages under 29 in the 16 tests he has played so far, could
score only three.
Dhoni threw his weight behind left-handed batsman, who is an
integral part of India's one-day side.
"He has played just one game after Laxman has retired, so we
have to give a fair amount of time to every individual who
becomes the part of the side," Dhoni said.
