BANGALORE, Sept 2 Paceman Tim Southee mowed down
India's batting lineup with the second new ball to pick up a
career-best seven wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 353 on
the third morning of the second and final test on Sunday.
Openers Brendon McCullum (21 not out) and Martin Guptill
(seven not out) survived the five overs before lunch to take New
Zealand to 29 for no loss in their second innings at the lunch
interval and a 41-run lead.
Southee, 23, who took three wickets on Saturday, destroyed
India's hopes of a first-innings lead with figures of seven for
64 to give New Zealand a slim 12-run lead.
India's Virat Kohli, unbeaten on 93 overnight, needed two
boundaries to complete his second century in tests before he
became Southee's first victim of the morning.
The 23-year-old Kohli (103) hit 14 fours and a six and added
122 runs for the sixth wicket with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni,
but he misread an incoming delivery from the right-arm paceman,
who was drafted in for the second test replacing pace colleague
Chris Martin, and was caught plumb in front of the stumps.
Dhoni (62), who hit his 26th half-century in tests, was also
out lbw to become Southee's 50th test victim.
Zaheer Khan (seven) and Pragyan Ojha (nought) were next to
go, both edging Southee deliveries to wicketkeeper Kruger van
Wyk in the same over.
Ravichandran Ashwin (32 not out), put down by Martin Guptill
on 13 off Southee, added 33 crucial runs for the last wicket
with Umesh Yadav (four) to cut New Zealand's advantage.
But left-arm seamer Trent Boult finally broke through the
stubborn resistance by bowling out Yadav to end the innings.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick
Johnston)