Sept 8 Yuvraj Singh will have to wait a little
longer for his return to international cricket after rain washed
out India's first Twenty20 International match against New
Zealand at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
The 30-year-old all-rounder's return after a successful
cancer treatment was the main attraction for his fans but rain
and thunderstorms denied them a chance to see him in action.
Yuvraj's only hope of getting some match practice before the
Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka now rests on the second and
final match against the Kiwis in Chennai on Tuesday.
"I was very excited... Unfortunately it's raining. I just
can't wait to get back to the field," Yuvraj said on television
before the match was called off.
The swashbuckling batsman, adjudged man of the tournament
when India won the 50-over World Cup last year, conceded he
lacked match practice but promised to get better.
"Initially when I started (practice), it was tough on the
body. There were times when I thought I won't be able to make it
but I pushed myself every second, every hour of the day and
worked really hard at National Cricket Academy for three months.
"My body has responded very well because I'm a sportsman and
my muscle memory has come back. I lacked practice but played a
couple of games at the academy. I'll get better with more games
and I'm really confident I'll do well again."
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Martyn
Herman)