June 29 Kane Williamson scored his seventh test century to put New Zealand in control of the third and deciding test against West Indies at the end of a rain-affected fourth day in Barbados on Sunday.

Williamson made an unbeaten 161, his highest test score, after more than three hours of play had been lost.

Off-spinner Mark Craig was four not out at the close as the visitors reached 331 for seven, a lead of 307 runs.

The highest successful fourth-innings total at Bridgetown is 311, a score the hosts achieved against Australia in 1999.

The rain forced the players off after lunch and while they managed to return after tea for five overs the bad weather intervened again and umpires Richard Illingworth and Ian Gould abandoned play with 14 overs remaining.

The three-match series is locked at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first test in Jamaica and the hosts took the second in Trinidad. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington, editing by Tony Jimenez)