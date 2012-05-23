(Writes through with England series details)
MUMBAI May 23 India, traditionally poor
tourists, will have an opportunity to improve their test
rankings when they host New Zealand and current top-ranked test
team England either side of the Twenty20 World Cup in September.
New Zealand will play two tests in India in August before
taking on the hosts in two Twenty20 internationals as part of
their preparations for the World Cup.
The fourth Twenty20 World Cup will be played in Asia for the
first time when Sri Lanka hosts the tournament from Sept. 18 to
Oct. 7.
England, who replaced India as the number one test side last
year, will play four tests and two Twenty20 matches before
flying home for Christmas.
The visitors will return in the new year to play a
five-match one-day international series.
50-over World Champions India had a poor overseas record
last season, when they suffered 4-0 whitewashes in test series
in England and Australia.
The first test against New Zealand will take place in
Hyderabad from Aug. 23 with the second starting on Aug. 30 in
Bangalore.
The Twenty20 matches take place in Vishakhapatnam (Sept. 8)
and Chennai (Sept. 11).
The Blackcaps lost their last series in India 1-0 in 2010
and are ranked eighth in the ICC test rankings, while India have
slumped to fourth after the calamitous tours of England and
Australia over the last year.
England will play three practice matches giving them ample
time to adjust to the slow Indian pitches before the first test
starts in Ahmedabad on Nov. 15.
Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the second test from
Nov. 23, followed by the third test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on
Dec. 5. Nagpur will host the last test from Dec. 13.
World Twenty20 champions England will play two T20
internationals on Dec. 20 and 22 before leaving for home. The
first ODI will be played on Jan. 11 with the last match of the
series on Jan. 27.
India will also host Australia in Feb-March next year for a
four-test series, the schedule of which will be finalised soon,
the Indian cricket board said.
FIXTURES
New Zealand tour to India:
Aug. 23-27 - 1st test, Hyderabad
Aug. 31-Sept. 4 - 2nd test, Bangalore
Sept. 8 - 1st T20, Vizag
Sept. 11 - 2nd T20, Chennai
England tour to India:
Nov. 15-19 - 1st test, Ahmedabad
Nov. 23-27 - 2nd test, Mumbai
Dec. 5-9 - 3rd test, Kolkata
Dec. 13-17 - 4th test, Nagpur
Dec. 20 - 1st T20, Pune
Dec. 22 - 2nd T20, Mumbai
Jan. 11 - 1st ODI, Rajkot
Jan. 15 - 2nd ODI, Kochi
Jan. 19 - 3rd ODI, Ranchi
Jan. 23 - 4th ODI, Dharamsala
Jan. 27 - 5th ODI, Mohali
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Sudipto Ganguly, Editing by
Alastair Himmer)