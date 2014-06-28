Persistent rain disrupted the second day of the third and deciding test between West Indies and New Zealand in Barbados with the hosts taking their overnight score from 33 without loss to 169 for two.

Kraigg Brathwaite followed his maiden century in the second test with a composed 68 while fellow opener Chris Gayle was dismissed for 42 after the pair made a strong start with a 79-run partnership as they replied to New Zealand's first innings 293.

Kirk Edwards (42) and Darren Bravo (eight) were at the crease when the rain began to fall early in the afternoon at Bridgetown and it did not let up for three hours before umpires Ian Gould and Richard Illingworth abandoned play for the day.

"They got away a little bit this morning and batted quite well so it wasn't an ideal start," said New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner.

"The rain coming is a bit disappointing because we felt that just before lunch and after lunch we were starting to put a bit more pressure on.

"We felt if we could have got one or two more quick wickets we would have had a bit of a chance and would have ended with a good day."

Play will begin early on day three in order to make up for the lost time and Wagner said the key for New Zealand would be to take early wickets because the balance of the West Indies side, going in with five bowlers, had created a long tail.

"We know they're a team that do crumble when they lose a couple of quick wickets," Wagner added.

The three-match series is locked at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first test in Jamaica and the hosts took the second in Trinidad.

