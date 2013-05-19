LONDON May 19 New Zealand took the field on the fourth day of the first test against England on Sunday without wicketkeeper BJ Watling and spinner Bruce Martin who both suffered injuries on Saturday.

Watling hurt his knee diving to make a run-out and Martin sustained a calf injury, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Captain Brendon McCullum will keep wicket for the touring side, who trailed England by 205 runs after the third day.

Watling will be able to bat in New Zealand's second innings while Martin will only bat if required.

