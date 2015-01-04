WELLINGTON Jan 4 Kumar Sangakkara provided the impetus to give Sri Lanka a handy 135-run lead over New Zealand after the visitors were bowled out in their first innings for 356 after tea on the second day of the second test on Sunday.

Sangakkara scored his 38th test century and 11th score over 200, as he made 203 and combined in a 130-run partnership with Dinesh Chandimal (67) as the pair resurrected Sri Lanka's innings after they had resumed in trouble on 78 for five.

The 37-year-old guided Sri Lanka past New Zealand's 221 and then built a lead as he combined in partnerships worth 148 runs with his bowlers, of which he scored 110 runs, before he was spectacularly caught by Trent Boult at point shortly after he reached his double century.

New Zealand lead the two-test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket victory in Christchurch. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Patrick Johnston)