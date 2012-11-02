The grounds of Pallekele stadium is covered due to rain on the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Persistent rain has forced Sri Lanka to move the next two contests of the five-match one-day international series against New Zealand away from Colombo, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Thursday.

The matches on Sunday and Tuesday would now be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, SLC said in a statement.

"This decision was made considering the prevailing weather patterns and available ground conditions," the statement said. "SLC will be constantly monitoring weather conditions for further review."

Heavy rain prevented any play in the first ODI between the two sides at Pallekele on Thursday while a one-off Twenty20 match in the same arena ended without a result after just 16 overs could be bowled due to weather disruptions.

The final two matches of the series are expected to remain in the southern port town of Hambantota.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)