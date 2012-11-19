Crafty Cornet flummoxes Radwanska in Paris
PARIS Using an armoury of delicate drop shots, Alize Cornet rode a tide of French support into the last-16 of Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2 6-1 win over Agnieszka Radwanska.
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 10 wickets on the third day of the first test in Galle on Monday.
Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0.
Scores: New Zealand 221 (Brendon McCullum 68, Daniel Flynn 53; Rangana Herath 5-65, Shaminda Eranga 3-51) and 118 (Rangana Herath 6-43) v Sri Lanka 247 (Mahela Jayawardene 91, Angelo Mathews 79; Tim Southee 4-46, Jeetan Patel 3-55) and 93-0 (Dimuth Karunaratne 60 not out)
(Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS Using an armoury of delicate drop shots, Alize Cornet rode a tide of French support into the last-16 of Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2 6-1 win over Agnieszka Radwanska.
PARIS Two seasoned French entertainers will light up the main Roland Garros showcourt on Saturday, guaranteeing the dream of seeing a homegrown men's champion for the first time since 1983 stays alive into next week.