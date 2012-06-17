By Greg Stutchbury
| CHRISTCHURCH, June 17
CHRISTCHURCH, June 17 Tom Latham has had all of
his injections. Three in one arm and two in another. And his
arms felt numb for a couple of days afterwards.
"It was also a bit tough to sleep too, because you'd roll
over on your side and it'd be sore," the 20-year-old told
Reuters in a packed cafe on the outskirts of Christchurch's
central city.
Latham needed the injections because he was making his final
preparations for New Zealand's tour of the West Indies, his
first overseas trip with the senior side.
Son of former opening batsman Rod who played in the 1992
World Cup, Latham made his international debut earlier this year
in the one-day series against Zimbabwe, where he accumulated 79
runs in three innings with a high score of 48.
"It was pretty exciting," he said. "I know it was only
Zimbabwe but it was still international cricket and being around
the guys like Brendon (McCullum), who I really looked up to
growing up, was pretty cool."
He was not picked for the series against South Africa, with
the selectors deciding they wanted the left hander to take his
time to develop, but was named in both the Twenty20 and one-day
squads for the West Indies tour, with the team leaving later
this week.
New Zealand have two Twenty20 internationals in Florida,
part of their joint venture with USA Cricket to promote the game
in the country, five one-dayers and two tests on the tour.
Latham, who has never been to the West Indies said he had
watched documentaries about the devastating sides of the 1970s
and 80s when the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and
Joel Garner terrorised opposition batsmen.
While the West Indies may not have bowlers of that calibre
in their current side, he felt recent performances against
Australia at home and England away showed they were a team on
the up.
"They are playing some good cricket at the moment. In their
home town they will be tough and be a challenge for us," he
said.
DUAL ROLE
Latham has spent of his playing career as an aggressive
opening batsman-wicketkeeper, modelling his game on Australia's
Adam Gilchrist and McCullum, but has recently eschewed the
gloves at first-class level to concentrate on his batting, where
he has moved down to the middle order.
While he concentrates on his batting, "it's my strength", he
continues to practice his wicketkeeping skills, with the eye on
making himself more of an option for international duty.
McCullum, who only dons the gloves in limited overs matches,
is 31 later this year, while test wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk is
32 and Latham knows he could find himself in a battle with BJ
Watling for the long-term role.
"I'm definitely keen to keep the wicketkeeping going," he
said. "I don't see myself as the number one keeper at the
moment, but it's always good to have to make tours when they
look at the make up of the side as a backup keeper.
"It's between me and BJ I think. They (the selectors) have
said I'm a keeping option and I will be doing as much as I can
to keep that going, because as my dad said 'it's just another
string to the bow'."
While Latham's appearances and selections have been
restricted to the limited overs teams, he is keen to eventually
make the test side as well, as he felt it not only suited his
style of play but was the goal all cricketers should aspire to.
"I have been given an opportunity with the Twenty20 and
one-dayers but test cricket is the pinnacle. That's my ultimate
goal, to play for the Blacks Caps in test cricket," he said.
"I want to cement myself in the New Zealand side and play as
much cricket for them in all three forms. My main goal at the
moment is working towards the 2015 World Cup (in Australia and
New Zealand).
"There are a few opportunities coming up... but if I'm
batting at one or 11 in the New Zealand team I'll be happy."
(Editing by John O'Brien)