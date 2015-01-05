WELLINGTON Jan 5 New Zealand are confident they can still win the second test against Sri Lanka and Kane Williamson and BJ Watling were the perfect pair at the crease when the hosts return on day four to extend their lead, according to batsman Tom Latham.

New Zealand finished the third day at the Basin Reserve with a lead of 118, with Williamson in sight of his ninth test century on 80 while Watling was 48 not out as they took the hosts to 253 for five.

The pair had rescued New Zealand's second innings after they slumped to 159 for five midway through the day's play on Monday, holding just a 24-run lead and in danger of losing the test inside three days and levelling the two-match series at 1-1.

"I think Kane and BJ are the perfect guys to be out there at the moment," said Latham. "They have shown how determined they are and we have shown when we have been in these situations before that we can get through.

"We have certainly got fighting characteristics throughout the side and we're looking forward to tomorrow."

New Zealand do have recent form at batting themselves out of tough positions at the Basin Reserve.

In 2012, Williamson batted all of the final day to thwart South Africa's pace attack to finish on 102 not out.

Last year, Watling scored 124 as he combined with Brendon McCullum in a 352-run partnership as the captain went on to score New Zealand's first test triple century against India.

Latham said if the pair were still together at lunch or even tea on Tuesday then New Zealand would be well positioned to set a challenging target.

"I think the score charts suggests 200 is a reasonably tough chase on the last day," he said. "Kane and BJ have done a top job and if they can keep going then it will be put us in a good position.

"It's a nice wicket. It's only going to get harder. The ball will turn a bit more in the next couple of days so whatever we get, hopefully we can defend it (and) I think there is always a possibility of winning.

"You have seen how quickly things can happen out there... (so) whatever runs we get on the board, we'll give it a good crack at defending it." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)