New Zealand's Craig McMillan throws a ball during their training session in Castries during the World Cup cricket tournament March 15, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Baker/Files

Former test player Craig McMillan has been appointed New Zealand's batting coach for the upcoming tour of West Indies, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

"We had a number of strong applicants from New Zealand and abroad but overall we felt that Craig was the best fit for the role," NZC head of cricket Lindsay Crocker said in a statement.

Capped 55 times, the 37-year-old former all-rounder had worked as batting coach for Canterbury, juggling the role with his commentary career.

New Zealand will leave for West Indies later this month to play three tests and two Twenty20 Internationals after which NZC are expected to name a full-time batting coach.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)