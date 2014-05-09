Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
Former test player Craig McMillan has been appointed New Zealand's batting coach for the upcoming tour of West Indies, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.
"We had a number of strong applicants from New Zealand and abroad but overall we felt that Craig was the best fit for the role," NZC head of cricket Lindsay Crocker said in a statement.
Capped 55 times, the 37-year-old former all-rounder had worked as batting coach for Canterbury, juggling the role with his commentary career.
New Zealand will leave for West Indies later this month to play three tests and two Twenty20 Internationals after which NZC are expected to name a full-time batting coach.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.