Feb 21 All rounder Jacob Oram has been ruled out of New Zealand's Twenty20 and one-day international series against South Africa with a calf injury.

"Although it's a relatively minor calf injury, the congested nature of the series means Jake won't be available for the ODIs," New Zealand Cricket physiotherapist Paul Close said in a statement on Tuesday.

New Zealand play the third and final match of the Twenty20 series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday before starting a three-match ODI series against the Proteas in Wellington on Saturday. The Twenty20 series is tied at 1-1. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

