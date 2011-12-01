BRISBANE Dec 1 Rain washed out the final
session of the opening day of the first test between Australia
and New Zealand at the Gabba on Thursday.
New Zealand had reached 176-5 in their first innings when
tea was taken eight minutes early because of bad light and rain
soon followed, ruling out any further play.
The final four days of the first of two tests between the
Trans-Tasman rivals will start half an hour earlier at 9.30 am
local time (2330 GMT) in an attempt to make up for the lost
session.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories