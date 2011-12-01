BRISBANE Dec 1 Rain washed out the final session of the opening day of the first test between Australia and New Zealand at the Gabba on Thursday.

New Zealand had reached 176-5 in their first innings when tea was taken eight minutes early because of bad light and rain soon followed, ruling out any further play.

The final four days of the first of two tests between the Trans-Tasman rivals will start half an hour earlier at 9.30 am local time (2330 GMT) in an attempt to make up for the lost session.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

