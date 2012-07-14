July 14 West Indies beat New Zealand by 24 runs in their fourth one-day international at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

Scores: West Indies 264 all out from 49.5 overs (Kieron Pollard 56, Marlon Samuels 46; Jacob Oram 3-42, Tim Southee 3-53); New Zealand 240 all out from 49.3 overs (Ross Taylor 110; Tino Best 4-46)

West Indies lead the five-match series 3-1.

