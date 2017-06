Dec 12 New Zealand beat Australia by seven runs in the second and final test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday to level the series at 1-1. Scores: Australia 233 all out (D. Warner 123 not out; D. Bracewell 6-40) & 136 v New Zealand 226 (R. Taylor 56) & 150 (D. Brownlie 56; J Pattinson 5-51) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))