Dec 4 Australia beat New Zealand by nine wickets in the first match of a two-test series at the Gabba on Sunday. Scores: Australia 427 (M. Clarke 139, R. Ponting 78, B.Haddin 80) and 19-1 v New Zealand 295 (D. Vettori 96, D. Brownlie 77 not out; N. Lyon 4-69) and 150 (J. Pattinson 5-27) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)