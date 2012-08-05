Cricket-India must be ruthless in finishing games off-Kohli
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
Aug 5 West Indies beat New Zealand by five wickets at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday. West Indies win the two test series 2-0. Scores: New Zealand 260 (M.Guptill 71, R.Taylor 60) & 154 (M.Guptill 42, N.Deonarine 4-37) West Indies 209 (M.Samuels 123) & 206-5 (M.Samuels 52) (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MELBOURNE, June 7 Former Australia test player Adam Gilchrist can relate to the ongoing pay dispute between the board and the cricketers and is optimistic of a timely resolution of the row which has cast a shadow of doubt over this year's Ashes series.