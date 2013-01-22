KIMBERLEY, South Africa, Jan 22 New Zealand beat South Africa by 27 runs in the second one-day international in Kimberley on Tuesday. New Zealand win the three-match series 2-0. Scores New Zealand 279 for eight (K. Williamson 145 not out, G Elliott 48; M. Morkel 3-71, L. Tsotsobe 2-38) South Africa 252 all out (C. Ingram 79, G. Smith 66; K. Mills 2-28, J. Franklin 1-52) (Editing by Ed Osmond)