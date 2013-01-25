POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa Jan 25 South Africa beat New Zealand by one wicket off the final delivery in the third one-day international at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Scores

New Zealand 260 for nine (C. Munro 57, G. Elliott 54, J. Franklin 53 not out; L. Tsotsobe 4-45, R. McLaren 4-52)

South Africa 264 for nine (G. Smith 116, Q. de Kock 31; Franklin 2-38, K.Mills 2-40, K.Williamson 2-40)