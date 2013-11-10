Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka Nov 10 The first one-day international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand was abandoned because of rain on Sunday.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 288-9 in 50 overs (T Dilshan 81, K Sangakkara 79, A Mathews 74 not out)
New Zealand 13-1 in 4.2 overs. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.