HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka Nov 12 New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by four wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis scoring system in the second one-day international on Tuesday.

Scores

Sri Lanka 138 for one in 23 overs (T Dilshan 55 not out, K Sangakkara 71 not out)

New Zealand 203 for six in 23 overs (T Latham 86, L Ronchi 49, N Kulasekara 4-34) (Editing by Ed Osmond)