Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
PALLEKELE Nov 21 Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 international played on Thursday.
Scores: New Zealand 142-7 in 20 overs (L. Ronchi 34 not out) v Sri Lanka 143-2 in 17.5 overs (T. Dilshan 59 not out, K. Perera 57) (Editing by Toby Davis)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.